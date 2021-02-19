Left Menu

Australian woman to lodge police complaint over alleged rape in parliament - media

A woman who says she was raped by a colleague in Australia's parliament two years ago said in a statement given to Australian media on Friday that she would lodge a formal complaint with police to open an investigation into the incident.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:47 IST
Australian woman to lodge police complaint over alleged rape in parliament - media

A woman who says she was raped by a colleague in Australia's parliament two years ago said in a statement given to Australian media on Friday that she would lodge a formal complaint with police to open an investigation into the incident. "Firstly, I want a comprehensive police investigation into what happened to me … and for my perpetrator to face the full force of the law," Brittany Higgins said in the statement, reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Reuters has been unable to contact her. Police in the capital Canberra confirmed they had spoken to a woman in April 2019 over the alleged incident though she chose not to make a formal complaint at that time.

Higgins, who worked as a media advisor to then Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds, says she had not been encouraged to make a police complaint. Reynolds, who is now defence minister, denies Higgins was pressured against making an official complaint. “The prime minister has repeatedly told the parliament that I should be given ‘agency’ going forward,” Higgins said in her statement. “I don’t believe that agency was provided to me over the past two years but I seize it now.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologised to her for the way her complaint was handled at that time, ordering a probe into the government's workplace culture. Morrison has since announced three investigations to look at what support is available to staff, processes in place for dealing with complaints as well as the broader workplace culture issues and steps needed to bring parliament in line with other institutions.

In her statement, Higgins said she has advised the Prime Minister's Office that she expected to have a voice in framing the scope and terms of reference for the review, ABC reported. Morrison's Liberal Party has been dogged by allegations of improper behaviour towards women.

In 2019, female backbench lawmakers said they felt bullied to support a move to oust then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, while a former female Liberal staff member last year made an official complaint of improper behaviour by then immigration minister Alan Tudge. Tudge has denied the allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Insecurity, suspicion will mar vaccine rollout in Africa war zones

160 million people are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations due to conflict Britain is calling for ceasefires to roll out vaccines in conflict zones There were 1,200 attacks on health workers, medical facilities and veh...

China admits 4 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army

Four Chinese soldiers were killed in the fierce clash with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, the Peoples Liberation Army PLA acknowledged for the first time on Friday.Chinas military authorities have ...

Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

A group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage, Britains Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for millions of others in the gig economy. In a cas...

Gunfire erupts in Mogadishu as Somali government forces seal off streets

Gunfire and rockets exploded on Friday in Mogadishu as Somali government forces clashed with opposition supporters angered by delayed elections, fighting that could split the military along clan lines and strengthen the al Qaida-linked insu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021