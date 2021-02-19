Uber says UK court decision on worker rights does not apply to all

Uber said a decision by Britain's Supreme Court on worker rights at the ride-hailing service only related to a small number of drivers and it would now launch a consultation on the changes needed.

"We respect the Court's decision which focussed on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016," Uber's Northern and Eastern Europe boss Jamie Heywood said.

"We are committed to doing more and will now consult with every active driver across the UK to understand the changes they want to see."

