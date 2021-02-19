16 Army personnel of South Western Command awarded

A total of 16 Army personnel of the South Western Command were on Friday conferred various gallantry awards for their acts of bravery and exceptional devotion to duty.

The awardees included six officers, one juniour commissioned officers and nine soldiers, said defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, adding one of the personnel was conferred the award posthumously.

The awards were conferred by South Western Army commander Lieutenant General Alok Kler, said the spokespersons, adding a total of ten Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Sena Medals (Distinguished) and four Vishisht Seva Medals were conferred in an Investiture Ceremony held in Alwar.

The Army commander also conferred citations to 23 Units of the South Western Command for their exemplary performance, said Lt Col Sharma.

The ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards for personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty. Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander congratulated those who were decorated with bravery and distinguished service and urged all ranks, ex-servicemen as well as civilians to rededicate themselves in service of the nation. He later interacted with the award winners and their families.

