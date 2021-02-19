CM announces withdrawal of cases against anti-CAA protesters

About 10 lakh cases filed inconnection with violation of lockdown norms to prevent spreadof COVID-19, and cases over protests against the CitizenshipAmendment Act early last year would be withdrawn, ChiefMinister K Palaniswami announced here on Friday.

Barring specific cases like those linked to violence,prevention of police personnel from discharging their duties,and use of fraudulent means for obtaining e-pass during thelockdown phase, all other cases would be withdrawn, he said.

Palaniswami, addressing a meet for Assembly pollslikely in April, at Kadayanallur near here, said approximately10 lakh cases were registered by police in connection withviolation of lockdown and COVID-19 norms like against thosewho spread rumours on coronavirus.

Also, about 1,500 cases were registered during theanti-CAA protests for staging demonstrations in violation ofprohibitory orders, damaging public property and preventingpolicemen from doing their work, he said.

Except cases like the ones related to violence,further legal action in all other cases was being droppedconsidering people's welfare, he said.

Citing a plea from people requesting withdrawal ofcases against those who took part in protests againstKudankulam nuclear power project, he said several cases havealready been cancelled.

Some cases were pending in court and some remained atthe level of First Information Report and people's request todrop action would be positively considered in accordance withlaw, he said.PTI VGN SSPTI PTI

