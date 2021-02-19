New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

DEL24 UP-UNNAO-LD LAST RITES UP: Two teen girls buried in Unnao village under heavy security blanket Unnao (UP): The last rites of two teenage girls, found dead in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of Asoha police station area, were performed here on Friday morning amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

DEL18 UKD-FLOOD-TOLL Uttarakhand floods: One more body recovered, toll now 62 Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): One more body has been recovered from a flood-hit area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, taking the toll in the glacial disaster to 62, even as search and rescue operations continued for the 13th day at the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site.

DES20 RJ-PILOT-MAHAPANCHAYAT Agri laws against farmers, middle class: Pilot Jaipur: Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said the Centre’s agricultural laws are not only anti-farmer but also against people from the middle class and they will force the government to withdraw these.

DES8 HR-FARMER-BODY Rats nibble farmer's body kept at mortuary in Haryana Chandigarh: The body of a 72-year-old farmer was allegedly gnawed at by rats at the mortuary of the civil hospital in Haryana's Sonipat district, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

DES18 PB-SESSION Punjab assembly session from Mar 1 Chandigarh: The budget session of the Punjab assembly will be convened from March 1.

