Left Menu

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:05 IST
New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

DEL24 UP-UNNAO-LD LAST RITES UP: Two teen girls buried in Unnao village under heavy security blanket Unnao (UP): The last rites of two teenage girls, found dead in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of Asoha police station area, were performed here on Friday morning amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

DEL18 UKD-FLOOD-TOLL Uttarakhand floods: One more body recovered, toll now 62 Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): One more body has been recovered from a flood-hit area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, taking the toll in the glacial disaster to 62, even as search and rescue operations continued for the 13th day at the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site.

DES20 RJ-PILOT-MAHAPANCHAYAT Agri laws against farmers, middle class: Pilot Jaipur: Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said the Centre’s agricultural laws are not only anti-farmer but also against people from the middle class and they will force the government to withdraw these.

DES8 HR-FARMER-BODY Rats nibble farmer's body kept at mortuary in Haryana Chandigarh: The body of a 72-year-old farmer was allegedly gnawed at by rats at the mortuary of the civil hospital in Haryana's Sonipat district, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

DES18 PB-SESSION Punjab assembly session from Mar 1 Chandigarh: The budget session of the Punjab assembly will be convened from March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-French sports minister urges PSG's Mbappe to stay in France

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has urged Paris Saint Germain PSG soccer star Kylian Mbappe to keep playing in France after Mbappes Champions League hat-trick this week reignited speculation that he could move abroad. Kylian, stay...

Amravati surge due to mutation, people's carelessness: Maha official

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Amravati district of eastern Maharashtra could be because of a coronavirus mutation which is more infectious, but peoples carelessness is the bigger reason, a senior health official said on Friday.Amravati has w...

Talks about Franco-German fighter jet still ongoing, Germany says

Negotiations about the next steps in the development of a Franco-German fighter jet are still going on, the German defence ministry said on Friday of Europes biggest defence project. A defence ministry spokesman was commenting on the latest...

Buckingham Palace says Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties and he will lose honorary military appointments.

Buckingham Palace says Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties and he will lose honorary military appointments....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021