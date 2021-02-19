Maha Dy CM warns of action against people found without masks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Friday said he has instructed administrations inthe state to take strict action against people who are foundwithout masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters at Shivneri Fort after an event,Pawar said district administrations have been authorised toassess the situation in their respective districts and imposea lockdown from 6 am to 6 pm, if the situation demands.

''I am going to chair a meeting on February 21 in Puneto discuss measures to contain the viral spread,'' the deputychief minister said.

A spike in COVID-19 cases witnessed in some districtsof the state is a matter of concern, he said.

''In some cases, the local administrations of suchdistricts have been authorised to impose lockdowns from 6 amto 6 pm if the situation demands,'' he said.

Moreover, local authorities have been asked to takestrict action against those who do not wear masks in public,Pawar said.

Speaking at an event organised to celebrateChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary at the fort,Pawar said he is thankful to people of the state forresponding to the government's appeal to celebrate ShivJayanti and other festivals in a simple manner in the last oneyear.

''If Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had been there, he toowould not have taken any decision that could endanger thelives of people,'' he said.

He also stated that the chief minister had announcedRs 23.50 crore funds for the development of Shivneri Fort andthe same has been handed over now.

When asked about Puja Chavan death case in Pune, inwhich allegations have been levelled against a minister fromthe Shiv Sena, Pawar said the Sena can talk about the issuewith more authority.

''I have already clarified that a detailed inquiry isbeing carried out in the case and no one will be shielded. Weshould give time to the police to conduct the probe. I am surethat there will not be any political interference,'' he added.

