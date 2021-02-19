Left Menu

Maha Dy CM warns of action against people found without masks

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:33 IST
Maha Dy CM warns of action against people found without masks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Friday said he has instructed administrations inthe state to take strict action against people who are foundwithout masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters at Shivneri Fort after an event,Pawar said district administrations have been authorised toassess the situation in their respective districts and imposea lockdown from 6 am to 6 pm, if the situation demands.

''I am going to chair a meeting on February 21 in Puneto discuss measures to contain the viral spread,'' the deputychief minister said.

A spike in COVID-19 cases witnessed in some districtsof the state is a matter of concern, he said.

''In some cases, the local administrations of suchdistricts have been authorised to impose lockdowns from 6 amto 6 pm if the situation demands,'' he said.

Moreover, local authorities have been asked to takestrict action against those who do not wear masks in public,Pawar said.

Speaking at an event organised to celebrateChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary at the fort,Pawar said he is thankful to people of the state forresponding to the government's appeal to celebrate ShivJayanti and other festivals in a simple manner in the last oneyear.

''If Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had been there, he toowould not have taken any decision that could endanger thelives of people,'' he said.

He also stated that the chief minister had announcedRs 23.50 crore funds for the development of Shivneri Fort andthe same has been handed over now.

When asked about Puja Chavan death case in Pune, inwhich allegations have been levelled against a minister fromthe Shiv Sena, Pawar said the Sena can talk about the issuewith more authority.

''I have already clarified that a detailed inquiry isbeing carried out in the case and no one will be shielded. Weshould give time to the police to conduct the probe. I am surethat there will not be any political interference,'' he added.

PTI SPKARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles.When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020 it...

Nat Geo documentaries to take beauty of Arunachal to outside world

The National Geographic has made a series of documentaries capturing the grandeur of Arunachal Pradesh, which will be telecast on February 20 on the occasion of Statehood day of the northeastern state, the channel said on Friday.National Ge...

Soccer-French sports minister urges PSG's Mbappe to stay in France

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has urged Paris Saint Germain PSG soccer star Kylian Mbappe to keep playing in France after Mbappes Champions League hat-trick this week reignited speculation that he could move abroad. Kylian, stay...

Amravati surge due to mutation, people's carelessness: Maha official

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Amravati district of eastern Maharashtra could be because of a coronavirus mutation which is more infectious, but peoples carelessness is the bigger reason, a senior health official said on Friday.Amravati has w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021