Left Menu

Toolkit Case: Delhi court sends climate activist Disha Ravi 3 day judicial custody

Climate activist Disha Ravi has been sent to three days in judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday in connection with the 'toolkit' case on the farmers' protest that the police is investigating.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:40 IST
Toolkit Case: Delhi court sends climate activist Disha Ravi 3 day judicial custody
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Climate activist Disha Ravi has been sent to three days in judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday in connection with the 'toolkit' case on the farmers' protest that the police is investigating. Disha, whose five-day police custody ended today, was produced before Patiala House Court by the Special cell of Delhi Police.

This morning Disha had been produced before a metropolitan magistrate (MM) Akash Jain in Patiala House Court, according to the Delhi Police officials. Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed appearing on behalf of Delhi Police said that during her time in police remand Disha has been evasive and has shifted the blame to advocate Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk also named as accused by the police in the same case.

The Delhi Police counsel told court that Disha needs to be confronted with her co-accused and sought three days of judicial custody for her. "During the course of interrogation, Disha Ravi has shifted the blame on Nikita and Shantanu," said the Public Prosecutor.

"During the course of the investigation, she has been evasive. So we want further three days of Judicial Custody," said Advocate Irfan Ahmed. "Bail application has been moved and it will come up for hearing tomorrow," said Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed in the court.

The advocate also told court that the police have sent a notice to Shantanu asking to join the investigation on February 22. Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal appeared for Disha Ravi in the trial court.

Disha was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 and taken to Delhi by flight. She was produced before a Delhi Magistrate the next day and remanded to police custody till February 19. On February 18, Disha moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to not leak any investigation material in relation to FIR filed against her to any third party, including the media.

The Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account, through which a "toolkit" was created and uploaded on the social media platform. Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms. The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the 'toolkit'.

The Bombay High Court had on Wednesday granted transit anticipatory bail of three weeks to Nikita Jacob.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles.When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020 it...

Nat Geo documentaries to take beauty of Arunachal to outside world

The National Geographic has made a series of documentaries capturing the grandeur of Arunachal Pradesh, which will be telecast on February 20 on the occasion of Statehood day of the northeastern state, the channel said on Friday.National Ge...

Soccer-French sports minister urges PSG's Mbappe to stay in France

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has urged Paris Saint Germain PSG soccer star Kylian Mbappe to keep playing in France after Mbappes Champions League hat-trick this week reignited speculation that he could move abroad. Kylian, stay...

Amravati surge due to mutation, people's carelessness: Maha official

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Amravati district of eastern Maharashtra could be because of a coronavirus mutation which is more infectious, but peoples carelessness is the bigger reason, a senior health official said on Friday.Amravati has w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021