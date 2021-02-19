Left Menu

3 held for attack on restaurant owner's son in Srinagar: IGP, Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:09 IST
Police have arrested three men, who were allegedly involved in an attack on a restaurant owner's son here on Wednesday, the day a 24-member delegation of foreign envoys arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Friday.

''We have arrested three men, who were involved in the attack at the Krishna Dhaba in which one civilian was injured,'' Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar told reporters here.

He said acting on a tip-off that the attackers had come on a two-wheeler, a special investigation team headed by an officer of the rank of superintendent of police got the leads on them after going through the CCTV footage obtained from the area.

Subsequently, two of the accused were arrested, Kumar said, adding that the two-wheeler and the weapon used in the commission of the crime were seized from their possession.

During the questioning, the duo revealed the involvement of another accused in the crime, who was also arrested.

The IGP said the three men were lured into militancy by a commander of the proscribed terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

They were tasked with carrying out a strike at the Krishna Dhaba, a popular eatery with tourists and locals.

''The purpose of the attack was to instill fear among the tourists,'' the officer said.

