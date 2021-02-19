Left Menu

2 dead, 3 injured in attack at German psychiatric hospital

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:11 IST
Police in Germany said Friday that two people have died and three others were injured in an attack at a psychiatric hospital in the northern town of Lueneburg.

A 21-year-old man who admitted himself to the hospital on Thursday is suspected of attacking two older male patients during the night and killing them. He also injured two female nurses, one of them seriously, and a police officer.

Lueneburg police said the man was arrested.(AP) RUP

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

