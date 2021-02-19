UK welcomes European Commission draft data adequacy decisions

UK welcomes European Commission draft data adequacy decisionsReuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:15 IST
Britain said on Friday it welcomed the European Union's move to allow continued data flows to Britain after Brexit.
"I welcome the publication of these draft decisions which rightly reflect the UK’s commitment to high data protection standards and pave the way for their formal approval," said Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital.
"Although the EU’s progress in this area has been slower than we would have wished, I am glad we have now reached this significant milestone."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Oliver Dowden
- European Union's
- Brexit
- Britain
- Digital
ALSO READ
Biden to talk about foreign policy during his maiden visit to State Department
TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. expands its footprint to the United States with the establishment of its subsidiary TCG GreenChem Inc.
Biden to visit State Dept. as US reengages with its allies
Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears
TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. expands its footprint to the United States with the establishment of its subsidiary TCG GreenChem Inc.