ECI to deploy 125 companies of central forces in West Bengal for assembly polls

The Election Commission of India(ECI) has decided to deploy 125 companies of central forces inWest Bengal by February 25 for the ensuing assembly elections,a senior official said on Friday.

The central armed police forces for the state willinclude 60 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF), 30 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and fivecompanies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), he said.

''The district-wise list of CAPF coys has beenforwarded by the chief electoral officer of West Bengal.

''The senior superintendents of police and chiefsuperintendents of police have been advised to take necessarysteps for their accommodation, transportation and otherlogistics,'' the official said.

As part of the deployment plan, 12 companies of thecentral forces are scheduled to arrive in the metropolis onSaturday, he said.

On Friday night, one CRPF company designated forBirbhum district, is slated to arrive.

The ECI is mulling deploying three companies of SSB inKolkata, four companies of CRPF in neighbouring Howrah PoliceCommissionerate area and two companies in Howrah (Rural) forthe time being, the official said.

A maximum of nine companies of CRPF each have beenplanned for Purulia and Jhargram districts.

''The forces will lay stress on area domination,especially in the sensitive zones. The state police and seniorofficials of the district administration will be assistingthem,'' he said.

The security personnel will send daily reports to theCEO by 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the ECI started the training of 24,000polling officers in West Bengal on Friday, the official added.

Elections to the 294-member assembly are due inApril-May.

