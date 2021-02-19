UAE says Dubai princess is being cared for at home

UAE says Dubai princess is being cared for at homeReuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:44 IST
The embassy of the United Arab Emirates in London said Dubai's Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, is being cared for at home, adding that media coverage does not reflect the true situation.
"Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals. She continues to improve and we are hopeful she will return to public life at the appropriate time," the statement said, passed to Reuters by the UAE foreign ministry. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
