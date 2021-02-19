Biden says U.S. commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:07 IST
The United States is fully committed to NATO and its principle that an attack on one member of the transatlantic alliance is an attack on all, U.S. President Joe Biden told the Munich Security Conference on Friday.
"The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance, and I welcome your investment in the military capabilities that enable our shared defenses," Biden said.
"An attack on one is an attack on all. That is our unshakeable vow."
