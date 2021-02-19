Left Menu

Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series directors, writers

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:14 IST
Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series directors, writers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of ''Mirzapur'' web series directors and writers in connection with an FIR lodged against them, alleging ''improper and indecent portrayal'' of the town of Mirzapur.

Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh are the directors of the first season of the web series Mirzapur while Singh also directed the second season. Vineet Krishna is the writer of the first season and Puneet Krishna of the second. Hearing the writ petition filed by Anshuman, Singh, Krishna and Krishan, a division bench comprising justices Pritinker Diwaker and Deepak Verma on Thursday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant in the matter and directed them to file their respective replies in the matter.

On January 29, the court had stayed the arrest of the producers of the web series Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani in pursuance of the FIR registered against them at Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur district.

While passing the directions on Thursday, the court made it clear that the investigation shall go on and the petitioners shall cooperate in the investigation and non-cooperation on the part of the petitioners may give reasons to the state to file application seeking vacation of the interim order. The court directed to list this case along with the writ petition relating to producers of the film for the next hearing. The FIR was registered against the makers of the Mirzapur series under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other sections of IPC and 67-A of Information Technology Act.

The main allegation in the FIR is that makers of ''Mirzapur'' are guilty of offences under the above sections by improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur. It had hurt the religious, social and regional sentiments of the first informant and is instrumental in advancing ill feelings and animosity.

It has been further alleged that a web series of such kind must have been produced after due deliberations. It has impacted the society so much so that friends of the main protagonist have started calling him 'Kaaleen Bhaiya'.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that even if all allegations in the FIR are taken to be correct, no offence is made out against the petitioners. The state counsel submitted that there is specific allegation that the web series has hurt the social and religious feelings of the first informant. He also urged that the series promotes illicit relationships and incites religious disharmony, which is not permissible.

However, while opposing the writ petition, the state counsel was not in a position to dispute the fact that in the earlier case of co-accused, interim protection has already been granted by the court. PTI COR RAJ ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nursing home in J'khand's Giridih sealed for involvement in illegal abortions

A nursing home in Jharkhands Giridih has been sealed for its alleged involvement in an illegal abortion, said the State Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday. State Health Minister Banna Gupta stated that he received information about the i...

China admits 4 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army

Four Chinese soldiers were killed during a fierce hand-to-hand battle with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, the PLA acknowledged for the first time on Friday, eight months after the biggest military ...

Will take 'ultimate step' on 2 abducted Quippo men next week:

The banned ULFA Independenton Friday threatened to take the ultimate step on the twoemployees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited nextweek, prompting senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toappeal to it to release them unharmed...

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021