Haridwar Kumbh from April 1

Haridwar Kumbh will be held from April 1 and it has been decided to limit its duration to 28 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told reporters here on Friday.

The ascetics of Haridwar were taken into confidence before taking the decision, he said.

The SOP issued by the Centre and the state government for Kumbh will have to be strictly followed by devotees, he said.

As per the SOP, devotees will be allowed to attend Kumbh only if they produce a negative coronavirus report issued not more than 72 hours before their arrival.

A notification in this regard will be issued soon, Rawat said.

It is for the first time that Kumbh is being organised for such a short duration.

Earlier, the Kumbh congregation used to last more than four months.

Three Shahi Snan dates fall between April 1-28.

The first Shahi Snan will be on April 12 (Somvati Amavasya), the second on April 14 (Baisakhi) and the third on April 27 (Poornima).

With the official announcement of Kumbh dates, DGP Ashok Kumar held a meeting with police officials from other states and central agencies here on Friday to discuss security arrangements, crowd management, law and order and the maintenance of COVID protocol. PTI ALM RDKRDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)