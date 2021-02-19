Man arrested for marrying four times without being divorced

The police Friday arrested amiddle-aged man, who is a teacher in a government high school,for allegedly marrying four women on different occasionswithout being legally separated from his earlier wives, policesaid.

The 45-year-old man had even married twice during thenine-month shutdown and lockdown due to COVID-19 in 2020, thepolice said.

When his first two wives learnt of this duplicity,they approached the mahila police station here and he wasarrested.

We arrested the accused from the school in Cuttackdistrict where he teaches on the basis of a case registeredagainst him last month, police inspector Anasuya Nayak.

Police on investigation found that the teacher hadmarried for the first time in 2001 and remarried after eightyears later without divorcing his first wife.

He spent three years with his second wife beforeleaving her in a lurch as he escaped with her jewellery andthe articles he had received from the parents of his secondwife, police said quoting the complaint that was filed..

Last year the accused married two other womenduring the shutdown and lockdown on different occasions. Whenthe first wife learnt about it, she submitted a writtencomplaint with us in January this year, the police inspectorsaid.

