Harsh Vardhan appeals to medical community, frontline workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:45 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to the medical community and the frontline workers through the media to come forward and take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Union Health Minister appealed to all the doctors, nurses, paramedic workers, and the frontline workers like the anganwadi workers, police personnel, revenue officials.

"I humbly and strongly appeal to all healthcare and frontline workers to come forward to take the vaccine. Let us all work together to fight against COVID-19. The world is not free of disease. It is only with our collective effort that we shall overcome this public health challenge," he said. Hailing the achievement as a significant milestone in the fight against the global pandemic, Vardhan noted that, "India took only 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of 1,01,88,007 vaccinations, the second-fastest in the world. We have organized more than 2.11 lakh sessions (2,11,462 sessions); 62,60,242 healthcare workers (HCWs) have got the first dose; 6,10,899 HCWs have been given the second dose and 33,16,866 frontline workers (FLWs) have been given the first dose."

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2 and the second dose of vaccine is being administered from February 13. Speaking on the two vaccines (COVAXIN and COVISHIELD) that have made this feat possible, the minister said, "The two COVID-19 Vaccines approved by the country's Drugs Controller have been tested and certified for their safety and immunogenicity and are completely safe. Only 40 cases of hospitalizations from Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) till date have been reported which comprises only 0.0004 per cent of total vaccinations."

Vardhan also reiterated that the nation is indebted and profoundly grateful to the medical fraternity that has relentlessly worked with unhindered commitment and consistency to follow their professional ethics with complete integrity. "It is because of your selfless duty and commitment that India has achieved the distinction of having one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates and is among the nations with the highest recovery rates," he added.

Warning of some vested campaigns that are not founded on facts, he said "The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive is unfortunately affected by misinformation, rumours and negative messages." "Factually incorrect information like infertility due to the vaccine, adverse effects if alcohol is consumed after vaccination, have come up quite prominently as few misconceptions, which need to be countered and nipped in the bud. As more than one crore doses have been administered successfully and safely, it is a testimony in itself to the safety of the vaccines. Let us not fall prey to these rumours," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

