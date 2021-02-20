U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstratorsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 01:18 IST
The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmar's military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.
Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who just turned 20, died on Friday after being on life support since being taken to hospital on Feb. 9, according to her family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
