Left Menu

U.S. alleges Stanford researcher concealed connection to Chinese army

"We allege that while Chen Song worked as a researcher at Stanford University, she was secretly a member of China's military, the People's Liberation Army," said David L.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 03:12 IST
U.S. alleges Stanford researcher concealed connection to Chinese army

A federal grand jury has indicted a Stanford University medical researcher for allegedly concealing and lying about her membership of the Chinese military.

In an indictment expanding on charges filed in January, the Justice Department accused Chen Song, a Stanford researcher who it said had described herself as a neurologist investigating brain disease, with visa fraud, obstruction of justice, destruction of documents, and making false statements as part of a scheme to conceal her membership of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). "We allege that while Chen Song worked as a researcher at Stanford University, she was secretly a member of China's military, the People's Liberation Army," said David L. Anderson, the chief federal prosecutor based in San Francisco, on Friday.

Defense lawyers representing Song could not immediately be reached for comment. The new indictment alleged that Song, a 39-year-old Chinese citizen, entered the United States in December 2018, using a non-immigrant visa authorizing her to participate in work- and study-based exchange visitor programs as a Stanford researcher.

In her visa application, Song said she served in the Chinese military between Sept. 1, 2000 and June 30, 2011 and that she was a student at a hospital in Beijing. Prosecutors said these Song claims were "lies" and that she was a member of the PLA when she arrived and remained in the United States. The Justice Department also alleged that the Beijing hospital Song listed as her employer on her visa application "was a cover for her true employer, the PLA Air Force General Hospital in Beijing."

Prosecutors said that Song lied to FBI agents about her membership of the PLA and that after learning of the FBI's interest in her, she began deleting materials from the internet related to her military service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-European talent powers overseas ratings boom

The rise of European NBA players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic has led to significant viewership growth in major markets on the continent this season, league officials said this week.The growth in Europe is being ...

Google fires second researcher leader amid diversity, research freedom controversies

Alphabet Incs Google fired researcher Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, after a weeks-long investigation found she moved electronic files outside the company amid a battle over research freedom and diversity. Google said in a sta...

Biden tours Pfizer vaccine plant as drugmaker promises to double supply

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday secured a commitment from Pfizer Inc to double the COVID-19 vaccine it churns out in the coming weeks, putting his goal to fill the countrys inoculation stockpile by summer in sight. The drugmakers chief e...

Two killed as Gabon citizens protest coronavirus restrictions

Two people have died after demonstrations in Gabons two major cities, the prime minister said on Friday, as anger over restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 spilled over into street stand-offs.On Thursday night security force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021