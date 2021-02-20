Left Menu

Chinese, Russian vaccines to arrive in Mexico

Mexico says it will get its first shipment of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine Saturday and by Monday will receive its first lot of the Russian Sputnik V shot. In addition, the Sputnik first shot is different from the second and is not interchangeable.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 20-02-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 08:43 IST
Chinese, Russian vaccines to arrive in Mexico

Mexico says it will get its first shipment of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine Saturday and by Monday will receive its first lot of the Russian Sputnik V shot. Both shipments are expected to consist of about 200,000 doses. Health officials say the first shipments of the Chinese and Russian vaccines will be used in low-income neighborhoods of Mexico City or its suburbs. Mexico is currently using the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines and has applied almost 1.6 million doses of those. The country will now be faced with the logistical challenge of handling four different vaccines, all of which require two doses. In addition, the Sputnik first shot is different from the second and is not interchangeable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM hails civic polls outcome, thanks people 'endorsing' state government policies

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his council of ministers on Friday thanked people of the state for the resounding verdict in favour of the Congress and validation of the state governments pro-people and pro-farmer policies...

Athawale welcomes Maha govt decision to approve 'reservation in promotion' for SC, ST communities

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday praised the Maharashtra governments decision to approve reservation in promotion in the departments of the state government for Scheduled Caste SC and Scheduled Tribe ST communities. Athawale said, T...

Goa govt earmarks Rs 5 cr for apprenticeship training scheme

The Goa government has earmarkedRs five crore for the Chief Ministers Apprenticeship TrainingScheme 2021, which aims to provide employment to the youths, asenior official has said.The Goa Cabinet had approved the scheme on Wednesday.A senio...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar's minorities to protest in show of unity against coup

Members of Myanmar ethnic groups protested on Saturday in a show of opposition to the coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, despite some misgivings about her commitment to their aspirations for autonomy, community representat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021