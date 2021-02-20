Left Menu

Kishan Reddy arrives in Andhra's Chittoor, to offer prayers at Tirupati temple today

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday night arrived here and will offer prayers at Tirupati temple on Saturday.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 08:57 IST
Kishan Reddy arrives in Andhra's Chittoor, to offer prayers at Tirupati temple today
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday night arrived here and will offer prayers at Tirupati temple on Saturday. While speaking to reporters at Renigunta Airport, Reddy said: "After Supreme Court verdict, grand Ram mandir is being constructed at Ayodhya. Fund for temple construction is being collected from people of all walks of life, from all villages and towns in the country beyond political barriers."

Reddy expressed happiness that the people are actively and voluntarily contributing to the Ram temple. On November 9, 2019, a five-judge of the Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Taiwans government on Saturday granted emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine, with shots expected to be administered at soon as within seven days of arrival. In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 2...

Aamir Khan to shoot final schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Kargil

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khans upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been making headlines ever since it was announced and movie buffs will soon get to witness the actors magic on screen as the films shooting will get completed by the mid of...

Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover

The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface.The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover succe...

Player tests COVID positive ahead of PSL 6

The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed that a player, whose name was not disclosed, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts here on Saturday.A player from another franch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021