Left Menu

Father, son killed in crash on highway in J-K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:01 IST
Father, son killed in crash on highway in J-K's Samba
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 70-year-old man and his son were killed while three others suffered injuries when a van and a truck collided on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Both the vehicles were coming from Kathua and the accident took place near Mansar Morh around 2 am, a police official said.

He said Hans Raj and his son Sohan Lal (35), residents of Ramgarh area of Samba, died on the spot, while three others – Ramesh Chander (60), Himant Kumar (35), and Gorav Kumar (18) – were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. No return Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan PM won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summerJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hol...

Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Taiwans government on Saturday granted emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine, with shots expected to be administered at soon as within seven days of arrival. In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021