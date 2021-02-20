Left Menu

Can't take responsibility for my family's past actions: Aparna Yadav after contributing Rs 11 lakh to Ram Temple fund

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who contributed Rs 11 lakh to the Ram Temple fund, has refused to take responsibility for her family's past action.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 12:16 IST
Can't take responsibility for my family's past actions: Aparna Yadav after contributing Rs 11 lakh to Ram Temple fund
Aparna Yadav contribututes Rs 11 lakh to Ram Temple fund (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who contributed Rs 11 lakh to the Ram Temple fund, has refused to take responsibility for her family's past action. Speaking about firing on Karsevaks in 1990 when her father-in-law was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the recent statement of her brother-in-law Akhilesh Yadav who called the donation collectors for Ram Temple fund as 'Chanda-Jeevis', Aparna Yadav said, "I don't want to comment on what happened during Netaji's (Mulayam Singh Yadav) tenure, but past never equals to the future. We are present and future. I contributed from my own free will. I can't take responsibility for my family's actions. I believe that our coming generations should be Ram devotees."

Claiming that her ancestors fought for Ram Janam Bhoomi, she said, "Lord Ram defines the character of our nation I believe it is every Indian's basic responsibility to come forward and donate as much as possible. I believe whoever has not donated yet should come forward and do so. Today, I, on behalf of my people, collected Rs 11 lakh as our contribution." Prashant Bhatia, Provincial Officer, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Awadh Province, who collected the amount from Aparna Yadav on behalf of Ram Janambhoomi trust said the Karsevakaks are reaching every household in the country to get a contribution for the Ram Temple.

"We are reaching people beyond religion, caste and party lines. And that's why we are here," he said. On been called 'Chandajeevi' by Akhilesh, Bhatia said, "This is not a donation, it is surrender to the lord. We can't donate to the Lord, he owns everything. Calling it donation is wrong." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Got what we wanted, happy with our buys in auction, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that is happy with how his franchised fared at the mini-auction and he believes that the new buys will help the franchise in winning the Indian Premier League IPL this yea...

Sailing-Luna Rossa take 5-1 lead but Team UK earn Challenger Series lifeline

After losing five straight races, INEOS Team UK finally got off the mark against Luna Rossa in the Challenger Series final on Saturday to breathe life into the best-of-13 series in Auckland. Luna Rossa opened the third day of racing with ye...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan PM won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summerJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hol...

Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day

The Arunachal Pradeshgovernment is working to encourage youths to be entrepreneursrather than striving for government jobs, which is aBriitish-era mindset, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said onSaturday, marking the 35th Statehood day.Addressin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021