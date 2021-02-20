Three drown in Jaisalmer

Three people drowned in a water tank in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Nachna area on Friday night when a woman slipped into the tank while irrigating fields. While attempting to save the woman, another woman and a man also slipped into deep water and drowned, Nachna DSP Hukmaram Bishnoi said.

He said the bodies were fished out and will be handed over to family members after autopsy.

