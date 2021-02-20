Three drown in Jaisalmer

Three drown in JaisalmerPTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 12:35 IST
Three people drowned in a water tank in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in the Nachna area on Friday night when a woman slipped into the tank while irrigating fields. While attempting to save the woman, another woman and a man also slipped into deep water and drowned, Nachna DSP Hukmaram Bishnoi said.
He said the bodies were fished out and will be handed over to family members after autopsy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nachna
- Hukmaram Bishnoi
- Jaisalmer district
- Rajasthan
- Nachna DSP