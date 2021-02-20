Left Menu

Bank fraud: ED files charge sheet against Chandigarh-based company, its directors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:15 IST
Bank fraud: ED files charge sheet against Chandigarh-based company, its directors
Image Credit: PxHere

A charge sheet has been filed against a Chandigarh-based company and its promoters who allegedly cheated a consortium of banks led by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

The charge sheet was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chandigarh against Kudos Chemie Ltd, Kudos Holdings Pvt Ltd, and its directors Jitendra Singh and Gurmeet Sodhi on February 18, the agency said in a statement.

The case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI in April 2017 against the company and its directors on charges of ''bank fraud with the consortium of banks led by PNB''.

''Jitendra Singh and Gurmeet Sodhi, directors of M/s Kudos Chemie Ltd, prepared forged export bills and got them discounted with the banks fraudulently,'' the ED alleged.

''They also diverted loan funds to their related firm Kudos Holdings Pvt. Ltd (which is) a shell company and through round-tripping showed the diverted funds as their own capital and took more loans from the banks,'' it claimed.

According to the agency, the duo also used company loan funds for buying properties in individual names.

Immovable properties worth Rs 343 crore were attached by the ED in the case earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladeshi national held with fake documents in Mumbai's Malwani

The anti-terror cell of Malwani Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Malwani who had allegedly entered India illegally. Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP S. Chaitanya, PRO, Mumbai Police on Saturday told ANI that the police had ...

6 year jail for two Iraqi Kurdish journalists is unfair, says Committee to Protect Journalists

The sentencing of Iraqi Kurdish journalists Sherwan Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari to six years in jail for jeopardising Kurdish national security is unfair and disproportionate, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists CPJ. The duo jo...

Argentine health minister resigns amid vaccine scandal

President Alberto Fernandez removed Argentinas health minister Friday after a well-known local journalist said he had been given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister. The president instructed his c...

Moscow court considers opposition leader Navalny's appeal

A Moscow court on Saturday considered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys appeal against his prison sentence, as the country faced a top European rights courts order to free the Kremlins most prominent foe.The Russian government has r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021