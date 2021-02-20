Left Menu

Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal

Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.Earlier this month, he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European Court of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:01 IST
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal

A Moscow court on Saturday rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his prison sentence.

The Moscow City Court's ruling came even as the country faced a top European rights court's order to free the Kremlin's most prominent foe.

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption crusader and President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, was arrested on January 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European Court of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful. Navalny has asked the Moscow City Court to overturn the sentence and set him free.

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh CM urges Rajnath to set up army base in Bilaspur early

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged the Ministry of Defence MoDto expedite the process of setting up the proposed Army cantonment in the Chakarbhata area of Bilaspur district in the state, an official said.In a lett...

Bangladeshi national held with fake documents in Mumbai's Malwani

The anti-terror cell of Malwani Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Malwani who had allegedly entered India illegally. Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP S. Chaitanya, PRO, Mumbai Police on Saturday told ANI that the police had ...

6 year jail for two Iraqi Kurdish journalists is unfair, says Committee to Protect Journalists

The sentencing of Iraqi Kurdish journalists Sherwan Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari to six years in jail for jeopardising Kurdish national security is unfair and disproportionate, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists CPJ. The duo jo...

Argentine health minister resigns amid vaccine scandal

President Alberto Fernandez removed Argentinas health minister Friday after a well-known local journalist said he had been given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister. The president instructed his c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021