Sudanese asylum seeker who killed French official had no terrorist motives - prosecutor

Sudanese asylum seeker who killed French official had no terrorist motives - prosecutorReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:50 IST
A Sudanese asylum seeker who fatally stabbed an employee at a migrant reception center in the southern French city of Pau on Friday had no terrorist motives, the Pau prosecutor said on Saturday.
She said that following Friday's attack the assailant had been detained by two staff of the asylum center.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)