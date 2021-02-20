Medical officer held for taking bribe

A medical officer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly taking a bribe in Rajasthan's Pali district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused, Sharad Saxena, who holds the additional charge of Block Chief Medical and Health Officer, Sumerpur, had demanded bribe to pass work bills from the complainant, Rajasthan ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

He said the complaint was verified and the accused was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 17,000 at his residence. A search is being conducted at his residence and a case has been registered against him under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Soni said.

