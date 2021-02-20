Massive response to first Army recruitment rally in Jammu since COVID-19 outbreak

Around 40,000 youths have registered online for the ongoing Army recruitment rally, the first in the Jammu division after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, a defense spokesman said on Saturday.

The February 15-March 6 rally for recruiting various categories of soldiers is being conducted under the aegis of Tiger Division at Sunjuwan Military Station here. ''The rally is being organized for the youths of all the 10 districts of Jammu Division. Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Jammu in close coordination with Shivalik Brigade, Civil Administration of Jammu division and J&K Police is conducting the ongoing rally in a smooth and transparent manner,'' the spokesman said. He said the General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division, Maj Gen Vijay B Nair, reviewed the conduct of the recruitment rally on Saturday. The GOC was briefed by Brigadier A P Singh, Commander Shivalik Brigade and Director Recruiting, Jammu, about various arrangements including security, anti-touting, and COVID-19 related measures, the spokesman said.

This is the first Army recruitment rally in the Jammu division after the COVID-19 restrictions. ''An overwhelming response from the exuberant youths has been recorded and approximately 40,000 candidates have registered online. COVID-19 protocol is being followed during the rally by all participants and staff,'' the spokesman said.

