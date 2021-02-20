Following are the top stories at 7.30 pm: NATION DEL28 DEF-SINOINDIA-TALKS India and China hold 10th round of military talks; focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: India and China on Saturday held another round of military talks with a focus on taking forward the disengagement process in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh and bring down the tensions in the region, official sources said.

DEL29 BIZ-2NDLD PM-STATES PM pitches for better coordination between centre, states New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong case for repealing archaic laws and making it easier to do business in India, stating that the centre and states need to work closely to boost economic growth.

Advertisement

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 13,993 new cases, highest in 22 days New Delhi: Daily COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to about 14,000 after nearly 22 days taking India's tally to 1,09,77,387, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,78,048, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL35 UP-UNNAO-CONDITION Unnao case: Surviving minor girl's condition improves, taken off ventilator Kanpur: The minor girl, who was found along with her two cousins in an agriculture field in a village in Unnao district, was taken off ventilator support on Saturday after showing improvement, a senior police official said.

CAL5 WB-TMC-LD SLOGAN 'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC launches poll slogan Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched its slogan for the upcoming assembly elections -- 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye', adding to the shrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal.

DEL33 POLLS-CAPF 25,000 CAPF personnel earmarked for polls in 4 states, 1 UT New Delhi: At least 25,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been earmarked to be deployed for the forthcoming assembly polls in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, officials said on Saturday.

MDS1 KL-KHARGE-GOVERNMENT No compromise on issues affecting common man, says new LoP Thiruvananthapuram: Opposing the government just for the sake of doing so was not his style of functioning, new leader of the Opposition in the Rajya SabhaMallikarjun Kharge said, but made it clear there would be no compromise on issues affecting the common man.

DES4 JK-ARREST Two militant associates of LeT arrested in J&K Srinagar: Security forces have arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit and recovered incriminating materials from their possession in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD19 COURT-2NDLD TOOOLKIT Disha Ravi's bail plea: Court to pronounce order on Tuesday; Police allege she deleted evidence; Activist says if highlighting farmers’ protest is sedition, it is better to be in jail New Delhi: There is no evidence to show that the toolkit on farmers' protest is responsible for the violence on January 26, activist Disha Ravi's counsel told a Delhi court which reserved for Tuesday its order on her bail plea.

BUSINESS DEL21 BIZ-FM FM urges industry to unleash animal spirits; make India fastest growing economy New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exhorted India Inc to unleash animal spirits and bring in fresh investment to make India one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

FOREIGN FGN30 MALDIVES-2NDLD JAISHANKAR India's time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar Male: India's time-tested relationship with the Maldives is poised to take a quantum jump, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the country.

FGN32 MYANMAR-COUP-LD PROTESTERS 2 Myanmar protesters killed by police fire, reports say Mandalay: Two anti-coup protesters were shot dead by riot police who fired live rounds Saturday in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, local media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)