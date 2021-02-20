Left Menu

No VIP movement on Shahi Snan days during Kumbh

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:37 IST
No VIP movement will be allowed on Shahi Snan days during the forthcoming Kumbh in Haridwar. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting with police officials of different states and security agencies held at Uttarakhand police headquarters here on Friday to discuss measures that need to be taken for smoothly conducting the event.

If VIPs come to Haridwar on a Shahi Snan day during Kumbh they will be treated as common devotees.

State police chief Ashok Kumar who chaired the meeting said it was also decided to set up a social media monitoring cell to see to it that no misleading content is posted on social media platforms.

Law and order, crowd and traffic management and issues related to social media and anti-national activities were discussed at the meeting, he said.

Beginning April 1, Haridwar Kumbh this time has been limited to 28 days in view of the Covid pandemic.

