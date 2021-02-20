Left Menu

Singapore says it is dismayed by reports of civilian casualties in Myanmar protests

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore is dismayed by reports of civilian casualties following the use of lethal force by security forces against demonstrators in Myanmar, the ministry of foreign affairs said on Saturday. "The use of lethal weapons against unarmed civilians is inexcusable," the ministry said in a statement.

Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay on Saturday when police fired to disperse people protesting against the Feb. 1 military coup there, emergency workers said, the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of demonstrations. Singapore has been the largest source of foreign investment into Myanmar in recent years.

"We strongly urge the security forces to exercise utmost restraint to avoid further injuries and loss of lives, and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and restore calm," Singapore's foreign ministry added. "The authorities must prevent further violence and bloodshed," it said, adding there would be serious adverse consequences for Myanmar and the region if the situation continued to escalate.

