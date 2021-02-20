38-year-old man shot dead by assailants in UP's Baghpat

38-year-old man shot dead by assailants in UP's BaghpatPTI | Baghpat | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:09 IST
A 38-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants over a money-related dispute on Malakpur-Bohla road here on Saturday, police said.
Omdev Chaudhari, a resident of Badarkha village under Chhaprauli area, was going on his motorcycle when the miscreants from the same locality opened fire near Malakpur village, police said.
He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
The family members of the deceased have claimed Vipin and Akshay had opened fire on Omdev resulting in his death.
According to family members of the deceased, Omdev had taken Rs 2 lakh from Vipin and had not returned it leading to a dispute between the two, police added.
