Bihar resident arrested for terror links, brought to Jammu for questioning

A 25-year-old Bihar resident was arrested for his alleged links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and was brought here on transit remand for questioning on Saturday, police said.

Javaid Alam Ansari's name surfaced during questioning of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) chief Hidayatullah Malik and was arrested from his house at Deobahuara village in Chapra on Monday night, a police official said.

Malik, a resident of Shopian, was arrested from the Kunjwani area of Jammu on February 6. He had formed LeM, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, in August last year.

Ansari was arrested from his house on Monday night by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Patna after it came to light that he had links with Malik and had supplied pistols to him, the official said.

He was brought here on transit remand and is being questioned, the official added.

“An associate of Malik has been arrested from Bihar with the help of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Patna. The accused was said to supply arms to the arrested terrorist,” police said in a brief statement here this evening.

It said a case has been registered against the accused in police station Gangyal and further investigation is on.

On February 14, Director General of J-K Police Dilbag Singh had said Malik had set up a network to get weapons from Bihar and sourced seven pistols from there till now and got them distributed among terrorists in the Valley.

He said Malik had forwarded a video of the NSA Ajit Doval's Delhi office to his handler in Pakistan which suggested they were planning an attack there as well.

