Left Menu

Maha: 26 detained at rally against farm laws in Yavatmal

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:06 IST
Maha: 26 detained at rally against farm laws in Yavatmal

At least 26 workers of theSanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) were detained on Saturday, as theyreached Azad Maidan in Yavatmal city of eastern Maharashtra toprotest against the Centre's new farm laws without permissionfrom the district administration.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who wasscheduled to hold a 'Maha Panchayat' at the venue, cancelledhis visit.

The Yavatmal district administration had deniedpermission twice to hold the rally at Azad Maidan in light ofCOVID-19 restrictions.

The rally began from Butibori in Nagpur and proceededto Wardha, where representatives of Sanyukt Kisan MorchaTejbir Singh and Guru Amanjit Singh addressed the protestors.

At least 39 social organisations had arranged a publicgathering to welcome Tikait at Bajaj Square, where anagitation has been going on since the last 67 days to supportfarmers protesting at Delhi border for repeal of the three newfarm laws.

More than 100 people had gathered here under bannerWardha Jilha Shetkari-Kamgar Andolan Samanvyay Samiti.

Subsequently, protestors reached Azad Maidan inYavatmal and raised slogans against the Central government,amid heavy police deployment.

While no one was allowed to enter the ground, 26 SKMworkers were detained and an offence is being registered inthis regard, a senior police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 8 facilities with 960 beds planned in Osmanabad

The Osmanabad districtadministration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilitieswith a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111,while ...

NHRC asks Odisha Chief Secy to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia in Angu...

Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for observation and rest after falling ill.Charles arrived at the private King Edward VIIs Hospital by car in the aft...

India and China hold 10th round of military talks; focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

India and China on Saturday held another round of military talks with a focus on taking forward the disengagement process at friction points like Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, two days after concluding the withdrawal of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021