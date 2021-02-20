Maha: 26 detained at rally against farm laws in Yavatmal

At least 26 workers of theSanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) were detained on Saturday, as theyreached Azad Maidan in Yavatmal city of eastern Maharashtra toprotest against the Centre's new farm laws without permissionfrom the district administration.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who wasscheduled to hold a 'Maha Panchayat' at the venue, cancelledhis visit.

The Yavatmal district administration had deniedpermission twice to hold the rally at Azad Maidan in light ofCOVID-19 restrictions.

The rally began from Butibori in Nagpur and proceededto Wardha, where representatives of Sanyukt Kisan MorchaTejbir Singh and Guru Amanjit Singh addressed the protestors.

At least 39 social organisations had arranged a publicgathering to welcome Tikait at Bajaj Square, where anagitation has been going on since the last 67 days to supportfarmers protesting at Delhi border for repeal of the three newfarm laws.

More than 100 people had gathered here under bannerWardha Jilha Shetkari-Kamgar Andolan Samanvyay Samiti.

Subsequently, protestors reached Azad Maidan inYavatmal and raised slogans against the Central government,amid heavy police deployment.

While no one was allowed to enter the ground, 26 SKMworkers were detained and an offence is being registered inthis regard, a senior police official said.

