PTI | Khargone | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:14 IST
MP: Mentally ill woman dragged off govt hospital premises

Picutres showing a woman,apparently suffering from mental ailments, being dragged awayby a security guard at the district hospital at Khargone inMadhya Pradesh went viral on Saturday.

The incident had taken place on Thursday, hospitalsources said.

The woman was asked to go away by hospital officials,and when she did not budge, a security guard dragged her offby her arm in full public view, they said.

The pictures of the incident circulated on socialmedia, drawing angry reactions.

On Saturday, the hospital's civil surgeon Dr DeevyashVerma said that guards and even doctors have been warned thatsuch an incident should not recur.

A doctor on duty had asked the guards to shift thewoman, who was deranged, away from the hospital entrance asshe could have been knocked down by ambulances, he said.

In future, the staff have been asked to seek police'shelp in such situations, Dr Verma said.

District collector Anugraha P on Saturday instructedthe hospital officials and police to trace the woman and shifther to a hospital in Indore for treatment, an official releasesaid.

