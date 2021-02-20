Left Menu

Bail plea of six accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case rejected

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:19 IST
A special court here onSaturday rejected the bail plea of six accused in the GauriLankesh murder case.

Earlier, the court hearing cases registered underKarnataka Control of Organised Crime Act had dismissed thebail applications of three other accused.

''The bail plea filed by nine accused have beenrejected including six on Saturday,'' Special Public Prosecutorin the case S Balan told PTI.

He added that the hitman and his prime aide did notmove any bail plea.

Lankesh, a left-leaning journalist-activist, was shotdead on September 5, 2017 outside her house here by a memberof a gang that apparently planned to kill her after beinginspired by a book brought out by right-wing group SanatanSanstha, that had identified Lankesh as a 'durjan' (evilperson).

The Special Investigation Team which probed the case hadstated Parashuram Waghmare was her assassin.

