Lt Gen B S Raju to be new Director General of Military Operations of army

Lt Gen B S Raju, the General-Officer-Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, will be the new Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, official sources said on Saturday.

Lt Gen D P Pandey, currently serving as the Director General of the Territorial Army, will succeed Lt Gen Raju at the crucial corps in Srinagar that carries out the Army's counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir, they said.

Lt Gen Raju, who has extensive experience in counter-terror operations, will succeed Lt Gen Paramjit Singh who has been appointed as Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (strategy).

The new post of Deputy Chief of the Army staff (strategy) was created in December as part of mega reforms in the Army headquarters.

Lt Gen Raju is expected to take charge as the new DGMO in late March or early April.

