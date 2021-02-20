Nagpur: Man kills brother for throwing food plate during fight

A man allegedly killed hisbrother after the latter threw his plate of food in aninebriated state in Katol area of Nagpur, an official said onSaturday.

The incident took place on Tuesday after accusedNitesh and his brother Roshan picked up a fight and the formerhit the latter with an iron rod, he said.

Nitesh was arrested on Friday, he added.

