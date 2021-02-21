Left Menu

Pakistanis seeking disappeared Baluch relatives end sit-in

Activists accuse the army of excesses in their crackdown, and being responsible for the disappearance of Baluch youths for years.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-02-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 01:01 IST
Pakistanis seeking disappeared Baluch relatives end sit-in

Families of people who disappeared in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province ended a 10-day sit-in near parliament in Islamabad on Saturday, after a government minister promised to look into their relatives' case files.

The dozens of protesters say there has never been a proper enquiry into the fate of their loved ones, who they allege were kidnapped by state security forces over the past 12 years. The government's stance has long been that the individuals had joined extremist groups and were either killed in fighting or still at large as fugitives.

“We want rule of law in this country, and an end to forced disappearances,” said Nasrullah Baluch, leader of the Voice of Baluch Missing Persons organization. ”Those missing should be brought to court of law and innocents be freed,” he said, adding that the government had assured him Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet a delegation from the group and give priority to the protesters' relatives.

Rights groups say thousands of individuals have been forcibly disappeared in the region since a separatist insurgency began there a dozen years ago.

The province borders Afghanistan in the country's southwest and has its own majority ethnic group.

The families had come from the region and slept in the open near parliament, holding placards by day and braving cold weather by night.

Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireern Mazari said the government was committed to stop enforced disappearances and was putting forward legislation to that effect.

Baluchistan has experienced a low-level insurgency for over a decade over demands for autonomy or a greater share of the local mineral and gas wealth. Activists accuse the army of excesses in their crackdown, and being responsible for the disappearance of Baluch youths for years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French daily new COVID-19 cases up week-on-week for third day in a row

The number of new coronavirus cases in France compared to a week earlier rose for the third day in a row, with the health ministry reporting 22,371 new cases on Saturday, compared to 21,231 last Saturday.The seven-day moving average of new ...

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice - Civil Aviation Authority

Kuwaits Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.Citizens are still allowed to enter but they ...

COVID sickness dropped 95.8% after both Pfizer shots - Israeli Health Ministry

The risk of illness from COVID-19 dropped 95.8 among people who received both shots of Pfizers vaccine, Israels Health Ministry said on Saturday.The vaccine was also 98 effective in preventing fever or breathing problems and 98.9 effective ...

BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek

Senior TMC leader and MP,Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday criticised the BJPs slogan ofdouble engine government same party rule in Centre as wellas state in poll-bound West Bengal, alleging that the saffronparty wants this mechanism to misapp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021