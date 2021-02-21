Left Menu

Ashram chief in Odisha gets threat calls

We demand strong security for the ashramand its inmates, said VHP state vice-president Pandit MaheshSahu.

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 21-02-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 15:06 IST
Ashram chief in Odisha gets threat calls

The chief of a Kanya ashram inOdisha's Kandhamal district founded by VHP leader SwamiLaxmanananda Saraswati has received threat calls prompting thepolice to tighten the security in the ashram, an officer saidon Sunday.

The chief of Gurukul Sanskrit Kanya ashram atJalespatta, Swami Jivanmuktananda Puri has lodged a formalcomplaint at Timudibandha Police Station, about 125 km fromthe district headquarters Phulbani town, seeking securityafter receiving two threat calls in the last 24-hours.

While the first threat call was received on Saturdayevening, the next one came on Sunday morning from the sametelephone number. The police have tightened security in theashram by deploying armed forces keeping in view of thesensitivity of the case, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO),Baliguda, Manoj Pujari told PTI.

Immediately after getting the complaint, inspector-in-charge of Timudibandha Police Station, Babashankar Sarafvisited the ashram and made security arrangements. A bombsquad is now engaged in checking the places inside the ashramas the caller had also threatened to blow up the entireestablishment, he said.

The Kanya ashram has presently about 90 girl inmates,most of them being orphans or single parent children belongingto tribal families.

Worried over the safety of the girl inmates,volunteers and self, Swami Jivanmuktananda Puri demanded afull proof security arrangement in and around the ashram inthe backdrop of large scale communal violence following thekilling of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and his four followersat Jalespata Ashram on August 23, 2008.

At least 38 people were killed during the communalriot which continued for about two month in Kandhamaldistrict.

The naxals had a hand in the killing of SwamiLaxmanananda Saraswati and police this time also suspect thatthe anonymous caller might be from the same outlawed outfitwith intent to create social disharmony in Odisha.

Special Public Prosecutor Bijay K Patnaik, who wasappointed to oversee the Kandhamal riot cases in 2008, said:''As many as 500 people were convicted in the 79 riot cases.

More than 25,000 people were then lodged in relief camps astheir houses were burnt down during the riot.'' Meanwhile, the Odisha unit of BJP on Sunday rushed aseven member team including two MLAs, Mukesh Mahalinga andKusum Tete, to Jalespata Ashram to take stock of thesituation.

The VHP Odisha unit at a press conference came downheavily on the Odisha government and accused it of not takingaction against the main culprits involved in SwamiLaxmanananda Saraswati's killing in 2008.

''The killers of Laxmanananda Sawaraswati are roamingfree since 2008 and therefore, they got encouraged to issuesuch threat calls. We demand strong security for the ashramand its inmates,'' said VHP state vice-president Pandit MaheshSahu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says still has no details from Tanzania COVID-19 response

The head of the World Health Organization urged Tanzania on Sunday to share information on its measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying the authorities there had repeatedly ignored his requests.President John Magufulis skeptical ...

Malaysia's AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in new restructuring proposal - document

Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd AAX has proposed a separate restructuring program for its aircraft lessors that aims to tackle their concerns, citing chance to recover rental losses, a document seen by Reuters shows.The air...

Israel's COVID vaccination pass opens fast track to normal life

Israel reopened swathes of its economy including malls and leisure facilities on Sunday, with the government saying the start of a return to routine was enabled by COVID-19 vaccines administered to almost half the population. Shops were ope...

UK starting to restrict spread of virus variants, Hancock says

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said tougher border measures and enhanced contract tracing appeared to have restricted the spread of coronavirus variants from Brazil and South Africa.Hancock said a roadmap to ease Englands third natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021