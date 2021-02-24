CCB arrests 11 including 2 rowdy persons in Bengaluru, sharp weapons seized
The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru has arrested 11 persons including two rowdy sheeters and seized 18 sharp weapons and two cars.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:22 IST
The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru has arrested 11 persons including two rowdy sheeters and seized 18 sharp weapons and two cars. According to the CCB, in a quick and swift action, CCB officers prevented gang rivalry and attack and dacoity by the Rohit gang and Kadbisnahhi Soma gang.
Eighteen machetes and long swords and two vehicles seized, while two rowdy charge-sheeted persons from Mangaluru were also arrested during the operations. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, in a tweet said, "In crackdown against rowdism, CCB Organised Crime Wing timely action prevents gang attacks/rivalry..arrest 22 rowdies of 4 rival gangs in DJ Halli, Rammurtynagar and Marthahalli..seize 18 swords/machete.."(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DJ Halli
- Rohit
- Bengaluru
- Mangaluru
- Sandeep Patil
ALSO READ
Malegaon blast case: HC asks Purohit about conspiracy meet
Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy become parents to baby boy
'Hitman Classic': Ton-up Rohit sweeps on Chepauk turner as India score 300/6 on Day 1
Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Cirkus'
Cricket-Rohit ton helps India weather top-order collapse against England