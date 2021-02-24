Left Menu

Manipur CM felicitates Army Captain for Galwan bravery

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NBirenSingh)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has felicitated Indian Army Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei for his bravery during the clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley last year.

The CM felicitated Capt Rangnamei of 16 Bihar Regiment at his official residence here on Tuesday and said ''the state as a whole honors your courage which you have shown against the enemy.'' ''It's an honour to meet Capt Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati, Manipur of 16 Bihar, leading his men in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA. We are always indebted to soldiers like him who is leading in the front for the safety and security of the Nation,'' the chief minister tweeted.

Singh said the state always encourages youths to join the armed forces.

Rangnamei, a native of Senapati district was commissioned in the Indian Army in 2018.

Capt Rangnamei was seen raining blows on a Chinese soldier in a video of last year's Galwan incident, recently released by the Chinese media.

