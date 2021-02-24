Left Menu

Myanmar: Stop harassment of workers, UN agency urges military

The United Nations International Labour Organization (ILO) has called on the military in Myanmar to end harassment and intimidation of workers, and ensure that they can exercise their rights to freedom of expression, in a climate free of violence and fear.

UN News | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:07 IST
Myanmar: Stop harassment of workers, UN agency urges military

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said it received allegations that police and military are conducting door to door searches for trade unionists at their dormitories and hostels in the Hlaingtharyar industrial township, in the country’s largest city, Yangon.

It is alleged that the acts of harassment and intimidation “largely targeted” young female workers working in the private sector industries of Yangon, who are living far away from their families in the rural areas, ILO said.

“The ILO urges the military authorities to cease all acts of harassment and intimidation against these workers, in particular young female workers, and ensure that all workers can exercise their rights to freedom of association, assembly and expression as well as other human rights in a climate free of violence, pressure, fear and threat of any kind”, the agency added.

Ongoing protests

Mass protests have grown steadily across Myanmar since the military takeover on 1 February, and arrests of several key leaders and elected officials, including Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The takeover followed escalating tensions between the government and the military over the November 2020 elections, which were won by Ms. Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD).

At least two individuals, including a child, are reported to have been killed and many injured, since the crisis erupted. There are also reports of use of excessive and lethal force by security forces, including live ammunition, against demonstrators.

Fears over disruption of essential services

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) also voiced deep concerns over the use of force, cautioning that it may contribute to an escalation of violence against women, girls and young people.

In a separate statement, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency, also expressed fears that essential services, including safe pregnancy and childbirth, could be disrupted due to the ongoing crisis.

“In light of the unfolding events in Myanmar, UNFPA joins the wider UN family in expressing its strongest concern over the adverse impacts on the rights, safety, health and well-being of the people of Myanmar, including women, girls and young people” UNFPA said.

Disruptions to essential services to meet the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and girls, including safe pregnancy and childbirth, “will have serious, even life-threatening implications if timely access to emergency obstetric and newborn care is compromised or not provided in general”, it added, noting that the most disadvantaged and vulnerable communities would be hit the hardest.

“UNFPA stands with women, girls and young people in Myanmar and their right to sexual and reproductive health care, even during the crisis”, the agency added.

ILO and UNFPA reiterated the call of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres for the military and security forces to respect the fundamental human rights of the people of Myanmar.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some content was inadvertently blocked on its social network platform when it banned all news content in Australia.The block on non-news content was, however, reversed quickly, the company said in a blog post ...

Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some content was inadvertently blocked on its social network platform when it banned all news content in Australia.The block on non-news content was, however, reversed quickly, the company said in a blog post....

Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power to go public via $8-bln SPAC deal

Indias largest renewable energy firm ReNew Power on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm RMG Acquisition Corporation II, in a deal that values the merged entity at roughly 8 billion.The deal will be financed ...

'Atmanirbhar' tourism-based economy will provide employment to Eastern Himalayan youth of WB: Prahlad Patel

Union Minister of State Independent Charge for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said that an Atmanirbhar self-reliant tourism-based economy will provide gainful employment opportunities to the youth of the Eastern Himalay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021