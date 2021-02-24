Maha highway police device scheme to aid accident victims

In an attempt to provide timely medical help to accident victims, the Maharashtra highway police will launch 'Mrityunjay Doot' programme from March 1, an official said on Wednesday.

Local villagers, employees of eateries and petrol pumps and doctors from near state and national highways across Maharashtra will be trained by the highway police, the official said.

As part of the 'Mrityunjay Doot' programme, the highway police will create 1,000 groups of five volunteers each across the state who will provide immediate help to accident victims, he said.

Over 1.5 lakh people are killed in road accidents across the country every year, additional director general of police (ADGP) Traffic and Highway police, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay said.

In over 62 per cent of these cases, people's lives can be saved if they get medical help within an hour of the accident, the ADGP said.

Currently, it takes around 90 minutes to two hours for accident victims to be taken to hospital, he said.

The highway police will also rope in local police, officials from local governing bodies and the health department in the initiative.

Volunteers or 'doots' will be given basic training in emergency response, they will be provided stretchers and phone numbers of local hospitals and ambulances, it was stated.

There are 98 national highways and 378 state highways in Maharashtra.

Moreover, to ensure that hospitals don't delay treatment, the highway police are getting in touch with hospitals near highways and informing them about Balasaheb Thackeray Accidental Insurance Scheme, Upadhyay said.

Under the scheme, treatments up to Rs 30,000 will be provided for free, which includes 74 medical procedures, ICU facilities among other provisions, he added.

