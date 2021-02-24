Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:10 IST
CBI files supplementary charge sheet in cattle smuggling case against Binay Mishra

The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in a cattle smuggling case and named as accused Kolkata-based businessman Binay Mishra, believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Asansol, the agency has shown Mishra as absconding.

The CBI on February 18 had filed a charge sheet in the case against BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and six others for their alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling racket operating on the India-Bangladesh border.

The agency had taken over the case on September 21, 2020.

Besides then Commandant of 36 Battalion of BSF Kumar, the CBI had filed charge-sheet against Enamul Haque, Anarul Seikh, Golam Mustafa, Taniya Sanyal, Badal Krishna Sanyal and Rashida Bibi, the officials said.

The CBI alleged that Haque was the mastermind of the illegal cattle trade and was assisted by two other accused in connivance with Kumar who was deployed in Murshidabad and Maldah. The central probe agency has recently questioned Banerjee's wife Rujira and sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in a separate case pertaining to illegal coal mining and pilferage from the mines of Easter Coalfields Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

