PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:17 IST
Two militants killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalgul forests in Srigufwara area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

The official said two militants have been killed so far in the operation.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added. PTI MIJ DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

