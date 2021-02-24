Rahul ventures into sea with fishermen in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday ventured into the sea here with fishermen to get a taste of their life and jumped into the water when the net was cast and spent around 10 minutes swimming before returning to the shore in this southern coastal region, party sources said.

Gandhi, who was accompanied by a personal security officer, jumped from the boat when he saw some fishermen jumping into the sea after casting their net to catch fish.

After coming to know from their fellow fishermen that their companions were adjusting the net underwater, Gandhi also jumped into the sea, a congress functionary, who accompanied him, said.

''He jumped without informing us.....All of us were stunned but he was very cool.He spent around 10 minutes in the sea water.He is an expert swimmer,'' the functionary told PTI.

Gandhi, who was wearing a blue T-shirt and khaki trousers, did not remove them before jumping, a source said.

He changed his dress after returning to the Thangassery beach.

There were 23 fishermen in the boat.

Gandhi was also accompanied by four Congress leaders including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and T N Prathapan.

The fishermen served Gandhi bread and fresh fish curry they prepared on the boat.

Gandhi, who spent around two-and-a-half hours in the sea, enjoyed the curry cooked by the fishermen.He also heard the issues being faced by the fisherfolk during his journey, sources said.

Biju Lawrance, the boat owner, said the congress leader asked them about their family and sources of income.PTI TGB BN BN BN

