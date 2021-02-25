India and Pakistan militaries agree to stop cross border firing in Kashmir

India and Pakistan's militaries said on Thursday that they agreed to stop firing on the disputed border in Kashmir where such exchange of gunfire has been frequent in recent months.

The military operational heads of the two countries spoke over the telephone and agreed to discuss each other's concerns that could disturb peace and lead to violence in the Himalayan region, a joint statement said.

