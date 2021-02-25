Left Menu

India and Pakistan militaries agree to stop cross border firing in Kashmir

Reuters | Kashmir | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:44 IST
India and Pakistan militaries agree to stop cross border firing in Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India and Pakistan's militaries said on Thursday that they agreed to stop firing on the disputed border in Kashmir where such exchange of gunfire has been frequent in recent months.

The military operational heads of the two countries spoke over the telephone and agreed to discuss each other's concerns that could disturb peace and lead to violence in the Himalayan region, a joint statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus 8 Pro Now Available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on EMI Starting Rs. 3,056

Shop online for the OnePlus 8 Pro on easy EMIs and get it delivered within 4 hours Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Whether one is looking for budget-friendly mobiles or premium handsets, customers can browse a range of smartphones on the ...

RSS chief advocates 'Akhand Bharat', says Pakistan in distress ever since partitioned from India

Advocating the need for Akhand Bharat undivided India, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said countries such as Pakistan which broke away from India are now in distress.Speaking at a book launch here, Bhagwat said Akhand Bharat is possibl...

Modi targets Rahul over his 'north-south' remarks, lashes out

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent north-south remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged the partys policy was to divide, lie and rule. Not mincing words, he said the Congress culture of feudal politics, d...

Bengal needs vaccine for 'cut money' and 'tolabaji' (extortion) and BJP will make arrangements for it: J P Nadda.

Bengal needs vaccine for cut money and tolabaji extortion and BJP will make arrangements for it J P Nadda. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021