BAE CEO says outlook for Typhoon fighter jets is strong
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:37 IST
The chief executive of British defence company BAE Systems said the outlook for the Eurofighter Typhoon military jet was the best it had been since he took on the tob job in 2017. "There's also a range of other European opportunities that are being pursued at the moment so the outlook for Typhoon today is frankly the best I've seen it since I've been been CEO of the business," BAE CEO Charles Woodburn told reporters on Thursday.
Germany ordered 38 of the jets last November, and Woodburn said that he expected further additional orders from Germany for some Tornado replacements. The Eurofighter consortium comprises BAE Systems as well as European plane manufacturer Airbus and Italy's Leonardo .
